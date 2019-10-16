Republic FC to make major announcement Monday on ‘future of soccer in Sacramento’

SHARE COPY LINK

Republic FC and Mayor Darrell Steinberg will take part in a “major soccer announcement” Monday in downtown Sacramento, according to a team news release sent Wednesday, a news conference in which Major League Soccer officials are expected to announce the city’s addition as an expansion franchise and the league’s 29th team.

Steinberg and key investors Ron Burkle, Matt Alvarez and Kevin Nagle will join “additional special guests” for an 11:30 a.m. news conference at The Bank on J Street, the team said in Wednesday morning’s statement to media.

The announcement will regard “the future of soccer in Sacramento,” the statement said.

Sources with direct knowledge told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday that the MLS is expected to formally announce the expansion at that news conference Monday, followed by a fan event in the afternoon. Details on a fan event are expected to be released later Wednesday.

In the case of recent franchise additions, MLS Commissioner Don Garber has typically announced the expansion with local officials during a public ceremony in the new city.

Steinberg on Tuesday declined comment pending a formal league announcement. League officials also declined to comment.

The Sacramento investor group, bolstered by the addition of Los Angeles billionaire and Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner Burkle, has been in negotiations to finalize a deal since late April. The group has said it plans to immediately start construction on a $250 million, 20,000-seat stadium at the undeveloped downtown railyard.

Republic FC has played in the second-tier United Soccer League since 2014. If announced, the expansion team would take over the Republic FC banner.

