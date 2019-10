Sacramento Republic FC fell 3-0 to Real Monarchs on Saturday at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, but will host a midweek play-in playoff game against New Mexico United.

The Republic finished the regular season with 48 points from 34 matches and ended in seventh place.

Kick off for the USL play-in game is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Papa Murphy’s Park.

