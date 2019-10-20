Here’s what you need to know about Sacramento Republic FC’s big block party Monday

More from the series MLS & Sacramento: What’s ahead? Major League Soccer is expected to announce it is awarding an expansion team to a Sacramento investor group. Click the arrow below for full coverage, from where the stadium would go to who to boo at the games. Expand All

As Sacramento prepares for Monday’s Republic FC announcement anticipated to bring a Major League Soccer expansion franchise, the city prepares for one of the biggest parties of the year.

The soccer team will be hosting a free “Indomitable Block Party” open to the public starting at 4 p.m. on Capitol Mall near Fourth Street in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department blocked off several blocks Sunday morning where the party is set to begin. Traffic will be closed on Capitol Mall between Third and Fifth streets through Monday evening. Fourth Street will be closed between L and N streets.

Republic FC soccer officials are anticipating attendance in the thousands. Parking may be a challenge, as street parking will be limited. Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free bus and light rail rides to attendees. Either print or take a cell phone photograph of the “free ride flyer” on the sacrt.com website.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Billed as “an extraordinary day in Sacramento history,” the festivities will include a beer garden, food trucks and live entertainment, plus family-friendly games and giveaways, according to the team.

Special commemorative merchandise will be available, and special guests have yet to be announced.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg and key investors Ron Burkle, Matt Alvarez and Kevin Nagle will make appearances at a news conference to be held earlier Monday to make a major announcement about “the future of soccer in Sacramento.” Sources told The Sacramento Bee Tuesday that MLS is expected to announce an expansion franchise at that conference.

If awarded a franchise, Sacramento would be the 29th team in the league, and by 2022, the team would hold games in a new stadium in the downtown railyard.