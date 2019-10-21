Watch Live: Special MLS announcement in Sacramento

Watch the announcement live above at 11:30 a.m.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber is expected to announce today Sacramento as the 29th franchise city in the nation’s premiere professional soccer league.

The capital city has made it in under the gun after five years of trying to win an expansion franchise.

MLS, which has been growing quickly over the past decade, is set to add just one more team, a 30th, then shut down its expansion for an indeterminate amount of years.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who helped facilitate the talks, will join Garber, the Sacramento soccer investor group, Republic FC officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom on stage for the 11:30 a.m. announcement at The Bank venue on J Street.