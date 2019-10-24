See thundering goal that sent Sacramento Republic FC to USL playoffs

Sacramento Republic FC will advance to the 2019 USL Championship playoffs and take on Reno 1868 after a comeback victory Wednesday night against New Mexico.

The 2-1 win came after a thundering strike from Danish forward Thomas Enevoldsen (Game highlights in the video above).

Before that, New Mexico United had jumped out to a 1-0 lead within 15 seconds of the opening whistle. It took until stoppage time fore Sacramento to equalize on a Keven Aleman goal.

The winning goal came in the 82nd minute when Sam Werner found Enevoldsen on his way to the net. Enevoldsen struck the cross on the first touch, a rocket that hit the back of the net.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Republic FC’s plays Saturday in Reno with kickoff at Greater Nevada Field set for 5:30 p.m.