Soccer
See thundering goal that sent Sacramento Republic FC to USL playoffs
Sacramento Republic FC will advance to the 2019 USL Championship playoffs and take on Reno 1868 after a comeback victory Wednesday night against New Mexico.
The 2-1 win came after a thundering strike from Danish forward Thomas Enevoldsen (Game highlights in the video above).
Before that, New Mexico United had jumped out to a 1-0 lead within 15 seconds of the opening whistle. It took until stoppage time fore Sacramento to equalize on a Keven Aleman goal.
The winning goal came in the 82nd minute when Sam Werner found Enevoldsen on his way to the net. Enevoldsen struck the cross on the first touch, a rocket that hit the back of the net.
Republic FC’s plays Saturday in Reno with kickoff at Greater Nevada Field set for 5:30 p.m.
Comments