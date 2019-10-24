Soccer

See thundering goal that sent Sacramento Republic FC to USL playoffs

Sacramento Republic FC will advance to the 2019 USL Championship playoffs and take on Reno 1868 after a comeback victory Wednesday night against New Mexico.

The 2-1 win came after a thundering strike from Danish forward Thomas Enevoldsen (Game highlights in the video above).

Before that, New Mexico United had jumped out to a 1-0 lead within 15 seconds of the opening whistle. It took until stoppage time fore Sacramento to equalize on a Keven Aleman goal.

The winning goal came in the 82nd minute when Sam Werner found Enevoldsen on his way to the net. Enevoldsen struck the cross on the first touch, a rocket that hit the back of the net.

Republic FC’s plays Saturday in Reno with kickoff at Greater Nevada Field set for 5:30 p.m.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of David Caraccio
David Caraccio
David Caraccio is a video producer for The Sacramento Bee who was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a graduate of San Diego State University and longtime journalist who has worked for newspapers as a reporter, editor, page designer and digital content producer.
  Comments  