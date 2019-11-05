Why Republic FC is seeking new field leadership a few years before heading to MLS

Republic FC will have a new coaching staff next season.

The United Soccer League team on Tuesday announced that expiring contracts for head coach Simon Elliott and assistant coach Benjamin Ziemer would not be extended.

“We want to thank Simon and Ben for their tireless work and support in the development of Republic FC,” the team said in a statement. “They have both represented the club well and we wish them the best moving forward in their careers. With our 2019 season coming to a close, our focus is on preparing for next season, competing for the USL Cup, and continuing to build toward the bright future of this club.”

After three years with the club’s youth academy, Elliott replaced Paul Buckle as head coach in February 2018. In two seasons, Elliott led Republic FC to a 35-22-13 USL regular-season record, including 14-14-6 this year. Sacramento’s season ended Saturday with a 3-0 quarterfinal loss to El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship Playoffs.

“A heartfelt thank you to Coach Elliott for his commitment, leadership and dedication to the Indomitable Club,” the team said on Twitter.

Ziemer was also elevated from the academy to the USL team’s technical staff that year, according to the team’s release. In a tweet, the club said, “Utmost gratitude for Coach Ziemer for his time at Republic FC in many posts these past few years. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”

Republic FC, which began its USL existence in 2014, will seek its fourth head coach. Preki guided the team for two years, including a USL Cup championship in its inaugural season, then Buckle took over until Elliott’s hire.

Sacramento is expected to compete in USL for two more years before elevating to Major League Soccer and moving into a new stadium in the Railyards.