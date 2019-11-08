See the public futsal court Sac Republic FC just unveiled

Sacramento Republic FC unveiled the region’s first public futsal courts on Thursday, revitalizing two unused tennis courts in south Sacramento.

Republic FC and Bank of America teamed up to revive the courts with fresh asphalt, permanent soccer goals and a coat of paint in team colors. The Maple Park Futsal Courts are ready for the public to use for free.

Futsal is a fast-paced version of soccer played on a tennis-like court with a smaller soccer ball. Typically, it’s played five vs. five.

Councilmember Jay Schenirer, the Sacramento City Unified School District and the La Familia Counseling Center helped bring the project to life, the team announced.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bank of America and encourage more play in neighborhoods around Sacramento,” said Republic FC President Ben Gumpert in a news release. “These courts will provide a new home for people of all ages to come together around the beautiful game – as well as bring a focus on health, fun, and community pride.”

The new futsal courts sit across from the Maple Neighborhood Center, a once-shuttered school site at 3301 37th Ave., according to Republic FC. La Familia runs programs out of the center. In partnership with the soccer club, La Familia opened play on the court with a special mini-camp for youth who spend time at the Maple Neighborhood Center. The organization also plans to host future events including tournaments, community clinics and more, the club announced.

“I am so excited to turn this blighted and unused space into a community asset – which the neighborhood sorely needs,” Sacramento City Councilmember Jay Schenirer said in a news release. “Instead of a court of overgrown weeds, we can grow our future MLS stars.”