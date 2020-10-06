Republic FC puts another successful regular season in the books, but who is season MVP?

Sac Republic FC goalkeeper Rafael Díaz (18) finished the game against Reno 1868 with five saves and his third consecutive clean sheet in the 1-0 win. Reno 1868 FC

Another successful regular season is in the books for Sacramento Republic FC. The club is headed to the playoffs yet again, as it has every year since it began play in 2014.

It is difficult to compare this season to those before it after seeing so much significantly altered by the coronavirus outbreak. However, on a points per game basis, this season’s 1.88 average puts Republic FC squarely within the club’s consistent range.

The best year by that measure was 1.96 in 2014 and the worst was 1.44 in 2019. Of course, the most important measure of success will be in the coming weeks as the team makes the push for a title, which it won in 2014.

But a thorough comparison of this year to seasons past can wait. It’s time to celebrate an impressive regular season by handing out some awards.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: RAFAEL DIAZ

There are a lot of strong candidates for this honor, but the numbers Diaz put up this season put him in a class of his own. The goalkeeper allowed only eight goals in 10 games, including four shutouts. His save rate of 77.8% was the second best in the USL.

When Diaz was in goal, his team was undefeated with a 7-0-3 record. When he wasn’t, Republic FC went just 1-2-3. In terms of points per game, that’s the difference between the best team in the league and a team that misses the playoffs by a mile. Even more impressive is the fact that Diaz had to step into the first team midseason. Without Diaz, this year looks completely different.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DARIUSZ FORMELLA

Formella deserves this accolade by a very comfortable margin. That’s what happens when you score twice as many goals as anyone else on the roster. He also led the team in total shots, shots on target and conversion rate. That is pretty much a clean sweep for the 24-year-old forward.

While no one can touch Formella’s production, Kharlton Belmar and Sam Werner deserve a shoutout. Belmar led the team with four assists and Werner finished first in chances created with 27. The trio have solidified themselves as a productive front line after some early-season struggles.

MIDFIELD PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DREW SKUNDRICH

Choosing the top midfielder on this team is a difficult task. Rodrigo Lopez was the best midfielder going forward and Jamie Villarreal was the best midfielder tracking back. Both had incredible highlights, but both also finished outside of the top 10 in minutes played.

Ultimately, the steady presence of team captain Skundrich should take the prize. He was equally important in attack and defense. His resume might be a little more quantity than quality, but volume matters. He played all 90 minutes of the team’s first 13 games and led the roster in the impressive combination of total passes and passing accuracy.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JORDAN MCCRARY

Jordan McCrary was nothing short of spectacular on the back line this season. Republic FC’s fullback position was a patchwork after multiple players suffered injuries. Even tryout day walk-on Ashkanov Apollon had to take on a big role. But McCrary brought joy to the hearts of fans and fear to the hearts of opponents almost every night.

McCrary led the team in nearly every defensive category, including interceptions, tackles won, duels won and fouls won. He led a defensive group that allowed just 17 goals in 16 games. If McCrary had been slightly more involved in the attack, he could have stolen the MVP award from Diaz by a hair.

PROSPECT OF THE YEAR: HAYDEN SARGIS

Considering Sargis led the team in minutes played this season, calling him a prospect is a little unfair. But the fact remains Sargis made his first start back in March at just 17 years old. Sacramento has other young talent in the wings, but there is no denying that their two-footed center back has already proven himself to be special.

Are you wondering which Republic FC player is most likely to make the transition to the MLS? Who is most likely to represent their country in the coming years? Could anyone wind up in the top flights of European soccer? The best answer to all of those questions are the same: Sargis, Sargis and Sargis.

VETERAN OF THE YEAR: RODRIGO LOPEZ

The return of Rodrigo “Roro” Lopez to Sacramento has been a complete success so far. While he is not quite the dynamic force that led the team in both goals and assists in 2015, the current version of Roro is still the most talented player on the roster. His technical ability has unlocked big moments for the team all season. Even at 33 years old, no one else on the squad can do what he does.

Republic FC’s veterans will be especially crucial next week as Republic FC goes on the road for a playoff game. For the first time all year, head coach Mark Briggs selected a starting lineup without a teenager in it this weekend. The other Republic FC player in their 30s, Dekel Keinan, has also seen increased action in the final regular season games.

PLAYOFF PREVIEW

While all players named on this list should be involved in postseason plans, the signs are pointing to experience as the key to a playoff run. Briggs wouldn’t tip his hand after Saturday’s game, but team selection is trending toward heavy involvement of Roro and Keinan. Both have international experience and could even be described as player-coaches at this point.

Skundrich and Werner have missed games recently due to minor injuries, but they both feel like safe inclusions for the first round if they are healthy. Villarreal, Tomas Hilliard-Arce and Juan Barahona are hitting their best form at the right part of the season and could be crucial pieces to the postseason puzzle as well.

The three biggest locks to start Saturday and beyond are McCrary, Formella and Diaz. All three have an undeniable combination of consistent production and a recent run of form.

Whatever the exact lineups may be, Republic FC will take on Phoenix Rising FC at Casino Arizona Field on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be on KQCA My58 + Estrella Sacramento and ESPN-Plus streaming.