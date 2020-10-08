Want to hop on the Sac Republic playoff bandwagon? Here are 5 things to know

Sacramento Republic FC Midfielder Rodrigo Lopez, left, dribbles the ball during practice at Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Sacramento. dkim@sacbee.com

Sacramento Republic FC will play Phoenix Rising on the road Saturday night in the first round of the United Soccer League playoffs. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the team or looking to hop on the bandwagon for the playoffs, here are five things to know about the local club.

Playoff streak continues

Since Sacramento Republic FC’s inception in 2014, the club has made the postseason every year, including winning the championship in the inaugural campaign. The only player on the roster from that championship team is midfielder Rodrigo Lopez, and he played for three teams in Mexico before returning to Republic FC this year.

Last season in the playoffs, Republic FC upset rival Reno 1868 in the Western Conference quarterfinals 3-1, but they were defeated in the conference semifinals by El Paso Locomotive FC. Since winning the championship in 2014, Sac Republic has had a handful of first-round exits. The pressing question is will that change this year?

Briggs sets the tone for Republic FC

Sacramento is led by first-year head coach Mark Briggs, who helped guide the team to an 8-6-2 record in the shortened USL season. The season was highlighted by a 10-game unbeaten streak that was snapped last week.

Briggs was appointed to coach of Republic FC after serving as the club’s academy director for four months. Before Briggs came to Sacramento, he won coach of the year with the USL’s Real Monarchs SLC in 2017. In that year, Republic FC beat Briggs’ squad in the USL Western Conference quarterfinals 3-1. Briggs has been praised by players and ownership for his leadership and the intensity he brings in practices and games.

The Rise of Rafa Diaz

Since Rafael Diaz became the full-time starter in goal for Sac Republic, the team has yet to lose a game, posting a 7-0-3 record in his starts. Diaz started the season second on the depth chart but became the starter after goalkeeper Adam Grinwis suffered a torn ACL and medial meniscus while at practice earlier this season.

Diaz has been praised highly by teammates and coaches. After Diaz posted eight saves in a 4-0 win in the regular-season finale against Portland Timbers 2, Lopez said, “Raf deserves every credit that he’s had this year. Like I said — he’s our MVP – he’s kept us in a lot of games and made saves in crucial moments.”

Youth is key for Republic FC

Sac Republic has five teenagers on the roster that have made contributions. The star of the group is 18-year-old centerback Hayden Sargis. He has played the most minutes on the team with 1,236 and could have a future with the club when it moves up to MLS in 2023.

Mario Penagos was signed with Sargis in January to a first-team contract. And Julian Chavez, who is on an academy contract, both scored in the last few minutes in a game on the road against Portland Timbers 2 to extend Republic FC’s win streak. Fifteen-year-old Rafael Jauregui has made a handful of appearances this season after being signed to a USL academy contract in June. Jauregui on June 30 against Tacoma Defiance became the youngest player to start in a game for Sac Republic. The other teenager is 18-year-old Diego Ramos, who served as the backup goalkeeper to Rafael Diaz before the team acquired Brady Scott on loan from Nashville SC. All of the youth players come from Republic FC’s academy.

Phoenix Rising is in turmoil

Republic FC’s first-round opponent has been the center of controversy the last two weeks. Phoenix Rising’s Junior Flemings, the top goal scorer in the USL with 14, was issued a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for the use of foul and abusive language for using a homophobic slur during the club’s match against San Diego Loyal SC on September 30.

The loss of Flemings is a big blow for Phoenix’s offense. Rising leads the USL in total shots with 273 and are tied for first in goals with Reno 1868 with 43. But Sacramento is still an underdog. According to the FiveThirtyEight.com’s Match Predictor, Phoenix Rising FC has a 72% to win.