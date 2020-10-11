Phoenix ‘punches’ ticket to next round on controversial goal on Republic FC

Phoenix Rising FC

Heartbreak.

That’s the way to describe how Sacramento Republic FC players and coaches felt walking off the field after playing a near-perfect defensive game for the full 90 minutes and first 23 minutes of overtime in Saturday game against Phoenix Rising FC in the United Soccer League Western Conference quarterfinals.

The Sacramento defense did its job in a 1-0 loss. Republic FC held the top-scoring team in the USL to limited chances and as the second overtime wound down, it seemed the game was certainly heading for penalty kicks.

Then, Phoenix Rising literally punched their way to the next round of the USL playoffs against Reno in the 113th minute. A ball was driven into the box, and at first glance, looked like Phoenix’s Solomon Asante punched the ball with his left hand into the back of the net. The referees talked among themselves but with no virtual replay, weren’t able to review the goal. The game ended with that 1-0 score and ended Republic FC’s season.

Coming into the game, Phoenix led the USL in total shots with 273 and on Saturday outshot Sacramento 20-9. Out of those 20 shots, only two managed to be on target.

Because of Phoenix’s ability to score fast and often, Sac Republic coach Mark Briggs changed up his lineup to go with a veteran backline of Shannon Gomez, Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Dekel Keinan and Jordan McCrary. Notably not in the lineup was 18-year-old star defender Hayden Sargis, who coming into the game led the team in minutes played.

Gomez was able to make the start at left back because of defender Juan Barahona being out with injury. However, Gomez suffered an injury of his own in the 55th minute and was subbed out after suffering a left hamstring injury. He was replaced by Matt Mahoney. Also not in the lineup on Saturday for the Republic was versatile midfielder Sam Werner because of injury.

Sac Republic ended the season with a record of 8-3-6 record that was highlighted by a six-game win streak and a 10-game unbeaten streak.