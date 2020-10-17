Republic FC notebook: RoRo’s future not in Sacramento, NWSL and ‘future captain’ Sargis

Rodrigo Lopez (8) kicks the ball of his right foot in Sacramento Republic FC’s 1-0 loss to Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League Western Conference quarterfinals. Phoenix Rising FC

Sacramento Republic FC’s most well-known player won’t be with the club next season.

After a report surfaced from Evan Ream about Rodrigo Lopez’s future with the club, Lopez confirmed the news with a statement on Twitter. From the statement, it appears the team decided to let Lopez, one of the team’s most important and popular players, walk away.

“I never thought it’d be saying goodbye again to this amazing city and organization,” Lopez said. “This past Wed I was informed I would not be returning to the club for the 2021 season. Been hard to process for my family and myself. But we are true believers that everything happens for a reason and God has better plans for us. I do know I am not done.”

Lopez was the club’s first-ever signing in 2013 and returned to Sacramento after spending time in Mexico’s top leagues. He was also named the MVP of the 2014 USL Championship Final as Republic FC earned the league title in its inaugural season.

“We had our end of the year exit meetings and Mark and I met with every single player this week,” general manager Todd Dunivant said. “We gave indications that we want to be transparent and honest with players on where we see things. We aren’t in a position yet to go into details. Obviously, RoRo has put something out and we have so much admiration for RoRo and so much respect for him. He’s always going to be a part of this club. We all know what he’s done to help bring a championship to this club in its inaugural season. We got so much out of RoRo this year. He has a legacy at this club that is going to be strong forever.”

All transactions the club makes won’t likely be official until either the end of November or early December. One point coach Mark Briggs made in a Friday news conference was indicating the team seems committed to goalkeeper Rafael Diaz. Diaz replaced Adam Grinwis five games into the season after Grinwis tore his ACL and medial meniscus.

“Futbol is a game of opportunities and Rafa got an opportunity,” Republic FC head coach Mark Briggs said. “For me, Rafa is now Sacramento’s No. 1 (goalkeeper). He’s deserved that by what he has done this year and to see him grow and evolve and his confidence get bigger. You saw a different Rafa Diaz this season.”

‘(Hayden Sargis) is a future captain’

It’s unclear whether or not Lopez will be the only big name not on the Sac Republic roster in 2021.

But, the future of the club rests on the shoulders of 18-year-old centerback Hayden Sargis. He played the most regular-season minutes of any player on the club and started 14 of 16 games.

Sargis didn’t start against Phoenix Rising in the USL Western Conference Quarterfinals because of a coaching decision but the future for him is bright.

“There are so many words being said about Hayden,” Briggs said. “I think the most praise you can give him is that he is a future captain of this futbol club. The way he carries himself and the maturity he has on and off the field… the sky limit for Hayden.”

Sargis, like a handful of Sac Republic players on the roster, worked himself up from the team’s academy program. It’s possible that going forward when Sacramento joins the MLS in 2023 it can build a team around Sargis.

Is Sacramento still on track to land an NWSL expansion franchise?

On August 19, The Athletic reported Sacramento would be receiving a NWSL soccer expansion franchise. However, the deal is not done yet. Sac Republic ownership has high hopes that finalization of the deal could happen in the near future.

“At this point it is absolutely an interest of ours and ownership (to bring an NWSL team to Sacramento,” Sac Republic COO Ben Gumpert said. “I think it’s a fantastic league with a ton of growth opportunities. I think it would be incredibly fitting also in Sacramento, a region and a city that is not just showing support of soccer but of women’s soccer. I will be the first to say that I think the growth potential is huge. Women’s soccer has not gotten its due credit. And it’s been just as a fan and as a dad of two girls coaching them, it’s been amazing just to see the excitement around women’s soccer, that is that is again long overdue.

“... We will continue our talks with Lisa Baird, the new commissioner (of the NWSL) who’s also going through a lot this year,” Gumpert added. “Hopefully (we can) fulfill our dream of bringing a NWSL team to this region and when we’re there and hopefully we do get there, that we’d be excited to share the news with everyone.

When will construction start on the Railyard Stadium in Downtown Sacramento?

On Wednesday, the city of Sacramento was awarded hosting duties for the 2024 NCAA men’s soccer championships and the 2025 women’s title game. Both events will take place at the new Railyard Stadium, which is set to begin construction this fall in downtown Sacramento.

With Sacramento’s bid to the MLS delayed one year from 2022 to 2023, construction on the stadium was also delayed. The delay has allowed the club to assess the renderings of the stadium to make it adequate for the post COVID-19 era.

“In terms of stadium construction, as you know, obviously a lot happened over the past few months,” Gumpert said. “We’ve taken the opportunity to render some designs, which will be to the long-term benefit of Sac Republic, and all the other uses that we have for the stadium. We continue to work with our architects. I know everybody, myself included, I joke with Todd and Mark and others all the time that I do have a hard hat in my trunk. I should probably have a shovel in there, too. I am ready and excited to get out there, as much as everyone. Though, I would say a lot of the non-sexy work continues. There’s a lot of work that goes into it that goes into it that we want to be set and done right. I’m hoping to have more specific dates for everyone soon.”