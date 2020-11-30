Sacramento Republic signs 15-year-old standout Rafael Jauregui to first-team contract

Fifteen-year-old Rafael Jauregui (34) became the youngest player in Sacramento Republic’s history to appear in a USL regular season match. Jauregui made his first appearance in the 1-0 win over Reno 1868 on July 17. Sacramento Republic FC

Sacramento Republic FC announced Monday it signed 15-year-old standout midfielder Rafael Jauregui to a professional contract, pending league and federation approval. Jauregui made his professional debut July 20 against Reno 1868 and in September became the youngest player to start a game for Sac Republic FC against Tacoma Defiance.

Jauregui is a Sacramento native and has played with the club’s academy team since 2017. He is the fourth teenager to sign a professional contract with Republic FC, joining Roberto Hategan, Hayden Sargis and Mario Penagos.

“Rafa is a special player and a special kid that doesn’t come along often. In 2020, as a 15-year-old in first-team training, he was routinely the best player in small-sided games,” Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant said in a release. “Rafa’s poise, character and passion for the game reflect his family values and the countless hours spent in his neighborhood park. We’re proud to elevate another Sacramento native from our academy to the first team.”

Hategan signed with Sac Republic at 16 years old in 2017 and now plays for FC Nürnberg’s U-19 team in Germany. Sargis. Penagos signed with Republic FC in January. Both played a key role last season as teenagers. Hategan, Sargis and Penagos are homegrown talents. They all grew up playing for Republic FC’s academy.

Having multiple homegrown talents come through a club’s academy and then go on to play for the local professional team is nearly unheard of at the United Soccer League level. Last season, Republic FC had 29 total appearances for four players 18 years old or younger, which led all USL Championship clubs not affiliated with a reserve squad.

Sac Republic in total has extended 13 USL academy contracts, 30 academy players have been called up to a national team camp and nearly 50 have signed to Division I college soccer programs.

“It doesn’t really exist in any other sport or any other team sport is that you can grow up in Sacramento with your favorite team, work your tail off as a young member in the academy, and then do exactly what Rafa did – become a professional.” Sac Republic FC President and COO Ben Gumpert said in the release. “There is something very special about dreaming of one day playing in your hometown stadium in front of your hometown crowd and in front of your family, and this is proof that it can happen in Sacramento.”

Overseeing the academy the last few months was Dennis Sanchez, who replaced current Republic FC head coach Mark Briggs as academy director in January. Sanchez coached Jauregui during his time in the academy and also coached him while helping first team practices this past season when Sanchez’s academy teams weren’t playing and practicing due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Rafa embodies everything we look for in a member of our club and academy – his eagerness to learn, desire to improve every day and his love for the game are infectious,” Sanchez said in the release. “Our entire academy is excited to watch him elevate his game to the next level, and continue to grow as a player and a person within our first-team environment.”

Jauregui has also represented the United States at the national level. He has played in three international competitions, most recently in 2019, when he was invited to join the U-15 United States boys’ team for the CONCACAF Championship. He started three games and scored two goals.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

He previously signed an academy contract before the start of last season, which allowed him to play with the first team and also maintain his college eligibility. Because Jauregui is now signed to a professional contract, he will be ineligible to play Division l college soccer. But he now has bigger and better plans. If he can develop the next few years, it’s possible by the time Republic FC makes the jump to the MLS in 2023 he could make the jump with his team.