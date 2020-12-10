Republic FC notebook: Club signs Foster and Lacroix, promotes food, toy and coat drive

Sacramento Republic FC announced Thursday the club has signed winger Maalique Foster, pending league and federation approval. Republic FC

Foster, 24, has experience on both wings and as a central forward. He will join Sacramento after spending a season on loan in the Israeli Premier League. He also spent the first half of the 2019 United Soccer League Championship season on loan with Rio Grande Valley FC Toros. In 11 matches, he had three goals and four assists.

Foster has been called into service for the Reggae Boyz, Jamaica’s national team, for eight matches, with five appearances.

“Maalique is a rising talent that we believe is poised for a breakout 2021 season,” Republic FC general manager Todd Dunivant said in a news release. “His ability to stretch the defense will add a new dimension to our attack, and we are excited to add his consistent scoring production to our team.”

Sac Republic also sign defender Duke Lacroix

Sacramento Republic FC announced earlier this week on Tuesday they’ve signed defender Markhus ‘Duke’ Lacroix, pending league and federation approval.

Lacroix, 27, joins Sacramento after a season with Charlotte Independence, where he started every match for the Eastern Conference quarterfinalists in 2020.

“We are very familiar with Duke from his time at Reno and were always impressed with his two-way abilities on the left flank,” Dunivant said in a release. “He is a versatile player but also a student of the game. We love his growth mindset, and he will further enhance our indomitable team mentality.”

Before joining Charlotte, he played at the University of Pennsylvania. He was the first player in school history to be named Ivy League Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, two years later. As a youth player, Lacroix was a member of the U-14 and U-15 U.S. boys national teams and was also a member of the U.S. U-18 men’s national team player pool.

Sac Republic launches Coat, Toy and Food Drive

During the holiday season, Sac Republic FC is participating in its first Winter Wishlist that will directly benefit the 2,300 students in the Robla School District in North Sacramento.

Upwards of 90% of the student families live at or below the federal poverty line, 20% of the students do not have a permanent address, broadband and internet connectivity are not always available, and there are no social or health services available in their own community.

The drive started November 30 and will run through December 18. Republic FC members and fans, Raley’s customers and the community at-large are encouraged to bring new coats and toys for kids ages 5-12. With the support of club partners Raley’s and KHTK, additional collection sites and events will be announced during the drive. In-person donation drop-offs will abide by local physical distancing guidelines, and sanitation standards for all items. Donations to purchase new coats and toys are also accepted at SacRepublicFC.com/wishlist. In addition to toys and coats, Republic FC and Raley’s are collaborating to provide families with additional resources to purchase groceries.

“In the Robla School District we believe that every child can achieve greatness in life. Unfortunately, so many of our students face significant challenges every day. These challenges are related to living in poverty, unstable housing, and little or no access to important support services and the pandemic has only made things worse,” Robla School District Superintendent Ruben Reyes said in a release. “Coats, toys and food are things that many of us take for granted. Providing these items to Robla families may seem like a small gesture, but has the potential to have significant positive impact in the life of a child who is struggling.”

Republic FC President Ben Gumpert added, “This is our opportunity to collect new jackets and new toys from the generous members of our community. And when these items are delivered, we will remind every single one of these 2,300 students that they are important and they are indomitable. As a community, we will continue to rally around those in need, provide comfort, and support the work of social service staff and beyond – including the the devoted team at Robla School District – who are invested in helping our regional youth grow and learn.”

To help raise additional funds, Republic FC’s Indomitable City scarf that was initially launched to raise funds to provide free meals for vulnerable, home-bound seniors, will return. 100% of the net proceeds will be used to purchase more coats, toys and meals for the students and families in the Robla School District. The scarf is available at the club’s online team store, shop.sacrepublicfc.com.