Republic FC Notebook: Formella re-signs, Taintor returns, Kickstart winners announced

Sacramento Republic FC announced Thursday the club re-signed forward Dariusz Formella pending league and federation approval.

This will mark his third season with the club after he initially signed in July 2019. In 27 career matches with Sacramento, Formella has scored 10 goals, including eight last season. His breakout performance last season helped him earn the team MVP award.

“Darek’s offensive versatility and his overall quality were just two of the many reasons why we we’re so excited to bring him back,” Sac Republic General Manager Todd Dunivant said in a release. “We can’t wait to see what Darek can do with a full season to work with in 2021.”

Mitch Taintor returns to Sacramento

A familiar face is returning to Sacramento.

On Wednesday, the team announced the return of defender Mitchell Taintor for the 2021 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Taintor, 26, previously played for Sacramento in 2018 and 2019. In those two years, he made 71 appearances and logged almost 6,000 minutes. He has scored three goals and had four assists in his first stint in Sacramento.

“Mitch is a proven leader who shares our indomitable mentality, and we’re thrilled to be welcoming him back to the club,” Dunivant said in a release. “Mitch had two strong seasons here but also recognizes the unfinished business of bringing a trophy to Sacramento.”

Winners of Kickstart grant announced

Sac Republic announced this week the winners and grants for the second Republic FC Kickstart program this week. Fans and members of the community cast over 2,600 ballots, narrowing the field from over 50 local, Latinx-owned small businesses to five finalists.

With the help of Suncrest Bank and the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Sac Republic will distribute another $10,500 after a similar set of grants given in October. The Club’s goal is to help minority-owned businesses facing economic challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The five finalists were reviewed by a panel of community leaders as well as representatives from Sac Republic FC and Suncrest Bank.

The second Kickstart grant recipients are: Custom Fitness, $5,000; Todo un Poco, $2,500; Casa de Español, Health Bridges of Northern California, and Paquitas Mexican Grill, $1,000.

Sac Republic hosts toy drive

Sac Republic is hosting a new coat and toy Donation Drive at Cal Expo’s Main Gate as part of its Winter Wishlist, benefiting the students and families of Robla School District on Thursday.

North Sacramento’s Robla School District is one of the oldest school districts in the region, and faces many challenges in serving its 2,600 students. Inside of the district, there are no social or health services available for families to access. 90% of the district’s families live at or below the federal poverty line, with 20% of the students unable to call a permanent address home.

The coat and toy donation drive will begin at 10 a.m. and will be open until 3 p.m. Five additional locations are accepting donations daily throughout the region. Monetary donations to purchase additional coats and toys are also accepted online. For more information on additional locations or making a credit card donation, visit SacRepublicFC.com/wishlist.

New and unwrapped toys for children aged 5-12 years old, and new coats and jackets with tags for children sized XS-XL/5-14, will be accepted and prepared to be delivered to families for the holiday season. The drive-thru dropoff will abide by local physical distancing guidelines and sanitation standards for all items.

In addition to a toy and coat drive, Republic FC has partnered with Raley’s and KHTK to collect more items and to provide families with additional resources to purchase groceries.