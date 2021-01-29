Soccer

Report: Former women’s national team coach Jill Ellis to join Sacramento Republic FC

Jill Ellis, a former FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year, will take a front-office role with Sacramento Republic FC.
Seth Wenig AP

Former U.S. Women’s national team coach Jill Ellis will join Sacramento’s NWSL team in a front-office role, according to a report by The Athletic.

Ellis 54, will also have a role with Sacramento Republic FC, which is set to join MLS play in 2023.

While Ellis was the coach of the national team, she helped guide the U.S. to back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 before stepping down in July 2019. She is the winningest coach in US soccer history.

She also has a winning history on the West Coast. She won six straight Pac-10 titles with UCLA from 2003 to 2008. Her all-time record at UCLA was 229–45–14.

As the national team coach from 2014 to 2019, Ellis accumulated a record of 106-19-7. The only significant blemish was a fifth-place finish in the 2016 Olympics.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno
Cameron Salerno is a prep sports reporter for The Sacramento Bee. He is a lifelong Northern California resident and has written freelance stories across the north state. He attends Sierra College and is studying journalism.
