Players, coach: Hear what Republic FC will try to do to turn around and beat Vegas

Sacramento Republic FC heads to Nevada to take on Las Vegas Lights FC on Wednesday at Cashman Field at 7:30 p.m.

The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

It’s the second time these two clubs have battled this season. Sacramento won 3-1 at home in May.

Lights FC beat Oakland Roots last Saturday and are sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference Pacific division of the USL Championship league with 13 points.

In Sacramento’s last match, Orange County SC beat the Republic 2-0 on Saturday night at Heart Health Park. Sacramento sits in seventh place in the Western Conference Pacific with nine points.

The players are looking to regroup, turn around quickly and come out strong in Las Vegas.

“We don’t have time to wallow in our sorrows,” said Sacramento forward Duke LaCroix in the video above. “Tough game over the weekend, so got a recovery day, got a couple tactics in, reflect, lick our wounds and go back to the next one and try to get a good result in Vegas.”

Meanwhile, Sac Republic announced the club has acquired forward Jerome Kiesewetter on loan from FC Tulsa for the remainder of the 2021 USL Championship season. The video below shows the goal scorer’s highlights.

“Jerome is a big addition for us. He is clinical inside the box, makes vertical runs behind the defense, and is a consistent threat,” Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant said in a statement. “He brings a lot of experience to the club in the heart of the season, which will be a huge lift for our team.”