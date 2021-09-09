Watch Sac Republic teenager’s strike that earned USL Goal of the Week from fans

Julian Chavez, the 19-year-old Sacramento native and Republic FC Academy standout, hit a fantastic goal in Sunday’s 3-1 road victory over Las Vegas Lights to win the USL Fans’ Choice Goal of the Week.

Chavez is the first active academy player to score for Republic FC in a USL Championship league match. The left-footed curler from outside the 18-yard box came in the 88th minute to seal the victory.

“I was just waiting for Jaime to make the run and take the defender out,” Chavez said on the team’s blog. “As soon as he did that, I cut in. And as soon as I hit that, I knew it was going to hit the back of the net.”

Sac Republic will finish a three-game road trip Saturday, September 11, 2021, with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at El Paso Locomotive FC from Southwest University.

The match will be broadcast locally on KQCA My58 and Estrella TV Sacramento, as well as streamed on ESPN+.