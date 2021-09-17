Watch Sac Republic training session before taking on San Antonio at home

Sacramento Republic FC returns home to Heart Health Park to take on San Antonio FC Saturday night.

The match starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on KQCA My58 and Estrella TV Sacramento, and will stream on ESPN+.

After Friday’s training session, head coach Mark Briggs, defender Nabi Kibunguchy and forward Jerome Kiesewetter spoke with media about the team’s preparations and new signings.

Republic FC acquired goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña and forward Patrick Weah. Saldaña is native of Vallejo who has played different levels with C.D. Guadalajara in La Liga Mexico. Weah is on loan from Minnesota United FC of the MLS.

“We’ve managed to actually push through a deal now for Carlos Saldaña,” Briggs said, “and he’s a goalkeeper that’s going to push Rafa (Diaz) and is going to push Thomas (Gomez) and is going compete. Unfortunately, this year we’ve had a few injuries in that department, whether it be Rafa, whether it be Thomas, so we feel that we’ve needed to add somebody who can actually compete. And Carlos can actually do that. He’s got a fantastic pedigree played at some very big clubs and he improves us.”

Weah, Briggs noted, is a “fantastic athlete.”

“Fantastic attitude, (Weah) has great feet in the attacking third. And I think he’ll cause teams havoc,” the coach added.

Saturday’s match is Noche Latina Powered by SMUD, when the club will celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and the recognition of the Hispanic and Latinx cultures. There will be special merchandise, giveaways, and concessions. Before the opening whistle, Republic FC will welcome nine local youth soccer organizations.