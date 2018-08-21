LAPD release video in death of former Sacramento Kings player Tyler Honeycutt

Former Sacramento Kings player Tyler Honeycutt’s mother told police that before he died last month he had been “sucking laughing gas for six months overseas and I think it scrambled his brain,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Times reported that based on footage released Tuesday by the Los Angeles Police Department.

In her call to 911 on July 6, Liza Stazel said in the video that Honeycutt had been using nitrous oxide. She also said her son had not eaten or slept in several days, was hallucinating and had knocked the phone out of her hands when she tried to call for help, according to the LA Times.





Honeycutt, who played basketball for UCLA, was found dead July 6 after a nine-hour standoff with the Los Angeles Police Department in Sherman Oaks, The Sacramento Bee reported at the time.

The LAPD responded to a call about a man with a gun outside of a residence, LAPD spokesperson Tony Im told The Bee. While officers were communicating with the person, he fired a gun from inside the residence, Im said. The officers returned fire, and the man barricaded himself inside the home.

For several hours, officers believed the man was alive, according to the LAPD’s Twitter account. Hours later, the SWAT officers entered the home and found the man, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.