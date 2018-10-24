How to perform the Harlem Globetrotters’ tricks

Brianna "Hoops" Green, a Harlem Globetrotter, teaches how to perform some of the Globetrotters' tricks in less than a minute.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service