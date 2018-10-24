How to perform the Harlem Globetrotters’ tricks

Vivek Ranadive, chairman of the Sacramento Kings ownership group, talks about the basketball team, the Downtown Commons shopping area around the Golden 1 Center arena, and gives a tour of the balcony of his new condo at the Sawyer Hotel tower.
The Stockton Kings unveil the court design to be used during this inaugural G League season. The Stockton Kings kick off the season at home on November 2, 2018. The Sacramento Kings is the parent organization.
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger said, "The fun is in the journey, and this is a year that there is a lot of heavy lifting." He talked about the youth on the roster during the team's first day of camp Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2018.
Chris Webber came to Sacramento State on Monday to give a keynote speech as part of Student Academic Success Day. Hundreds gathered in the university’s student union to hear Webber’s life story and motivational advice.
A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.