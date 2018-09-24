Watch Kings legend Chris Webber gives keynote speech at Sac State

Chris Webber came to Sacramento State on Monday to give a keynote speech as part of Student Academic Success Day. Hundreds gathered in the university’s student union to hear Webber’s life story and motivational advice.
