Watch Kings legend Chris Webber gives keynote speech at Sac State
Chris Webber came to Sacramento State on Monday to give a keynote speech as part of Student Academic Success Day. Hundreds gathered in the university’s student union to hear Webber’s life story and motivational advice.
