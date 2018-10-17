Kings fans celebrate the season opener outside the Golden 1 Center

Fans are pumped up as the Kings start the NBA season at home against the Jazz. Feel the energy outside Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service