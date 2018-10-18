Kings drop season opener to the Jazz 123-117

Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger said, "The fun is in the journey, and this is a year that there is a lot of heavy lifting." He talked about the youth on the roster during the team's first day of camp Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2018.
Chris Webber came to Sacramento State on Monday to give a keynote speech as part of Student Academic Success Day. Hundreds gathered in the university’s student union to hear Webber’s life story and motivational advice.
A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.
Celtics legend Bill Russell gave a one-finger salute to Sacramento Kings veteran Vince Carter during a summer league game. Though it's unclear what prompted the gesture from Russell, it's clear it was all in good fun between the two.