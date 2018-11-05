Is Bogdanovic ready to return? How will he fit into Kings’ new run-and-gun game?

Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) is ready to rejoin Sacramento Kings teammates Buddy Hield, left, and De’Aaron Fox after missing the first 10 games of the season while recovering from knee surgery. Hield, the leading scorer on a team that just had a five-game win streak snapped, says Bogdanovic will be a “great fit” for the Kings’ new run-and-gun style. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com