How the Kings’ newest uniform shows love to ‘Sactown’ and its unmatched fan support

The Kings have shown a new look on the court this season, winning six of their first 10 games with a fast-paced style that has Sacramento among the league’s best teams in pace and scoring.

On Wednesday, the Kings are offering another new look, but this time in their attire.

The Kings unveiled their Nike City Edition uniforms for this season. This version brings back the baby blue with red trim the Kings wore during their first four seasons in Sacramento. However, unlike last season’s edition, this version has the word “Sactown” across the chest instead of the lion/basketball logo. That image will remain on the shorts.

“Sacramento is home to a community of basketball fans that are unmatched around the NBA,” John Rinehart, Kings president of business operations, said in a release. “The updated City uniforms look back at the team that forever changed Sacramento while incorporating the nickname for our city that we’ve adopted over the years: Sactown.”

The Kings will wear these uniforms for eight games this season — the first time coming Nov. 19 at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder — and will play on a court which matches the design. The team revealed images of the court last Christmas.

According to the Kings, they are the only NBA franchise with three different court designs that match some of the uniforms. The team wore four looks last season: Association, City, Icon and Statement.

This season’s City uniforms go on sale Friday.