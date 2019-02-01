Kings are bracing for matchup with monster Joel Embiid and the 76ers’ All-Star cast

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has bullied some of the top teams in the Western Conference over the past two weeks, averaging 29.8 points and 16 rebounds in victories over the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
The man is a monster. He’s 7 feet tall. He’s 250 pounds. And now he’s coming for the Kings (26-25), who will play host to the 76ers (34-18) on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center.
“He’s got some moves and his footwork is really great,” Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein said. “He plays with a lot of power up top and his base is so strong, you can’t let him get to his spot. If you let him get to his spot, it’s over.”
Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month on Friday, a day after posting 26 points and 20 rebounds in a 113-104 victory over the Warriors. He has 42 double-doubles in 48 games this season and averages 27.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“When I play against dudes like that, it’s a load,” Cauley-Stein said. “I feel like dudes who play that aggressive, they’re waiting for you to fall. They’re waiting for you to just give in and let him do whatever. I just try to give him different looks and keep on coming. He’s going to score. He’s going to get rebounds. That’s what he does and he’s really good at it. It’s just how many times can you stop him from doing that?”
Rookie big men Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III will each face the 76ers for the first time.
“We’ve watched what they do (and) we practiced today a little bit on what we’re going to do to stop them,” Bagley said following Friday’s practice. “But at the end of the day, it’s basketball. We’ve all got to step out on the same floor and play, and I’m excited.”
The Kings opened a season-long, six-game home stand with a 135-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. They are 1 1/2 games out of the eighth spot in the Western Conference and will likely need a strong home stand to stay in playoff contention.
The Kings could encounter a number of different matchup problems against the 76ers, who have won seven of their last nine games. Philadelphia has two All-Stars in Embiid and Ben Simmons, a 6-foot-10, 230-pound point guard who averages 16.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists. The 76ers also have Jimmy Butler, a four-time All-Star acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this season, and JJ Redick, both of whom average more than 18 points per game.
“They’re big, they’re long, they’re thick, they’re experienced and they’re playing really well, so it’s a tough matchup,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said.
The Kings beat the 76ers twice last season. Embiid posted 22 points and 15 rebounds in the first game, but Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox made a jumper with 13.4 seconds left to give his team a 109-108 victory in Sacramento. When they met again in Philadelphia, Simmons nearly posted a triple-double, finishing with 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, but Zach Randolph had 27 points and Buddy Hield scored 24, leading the Kings to a 101-95 victory.
The Kings are much younger, faster and more athletic than they were a year ago. Joerger said the team’s uptempo style could be the key to neutralizing some of Philadelphia’s size advantages.
“(We will) just try to play as fast as we can (and) try to get up and down the floor,” Joerger said. “... Hopefully we’ll come out right from the jump and put in 48 minutes of really good basketball. It may or may not be enough, but we’ll go out and compete our tails off.”
Comments