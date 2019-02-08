Sacramento Kings 102, Miami Heat 96

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) defend Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) as he drives to the basket late in the fourth quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles (20) loses control of the ball as it bounces off his knee while Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends in the first half.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and Miami Heat Justin Winslow (20) chase a loose ball in the fourth quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is guarded tightly by Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) in the first half.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) has his shot blocked by Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) in the first half.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) taps teammate Harrison Barnes (40) on the chest after an assist in the first quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento's Alec Burks scores a basket in the first half.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Sacramento's Harry Giles lll in the second half.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) falls and hits his head after driving to the basket in the first half.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) exchanges jerseys with Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) following the Kings 102-96 victory.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Miami Heat forward Rodney McGruder (17) scores on a back door dunk in the first half.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) fouls Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) in the fourth quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Kings forward Willie Cauley-Stein (00) defends Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) in the fourth quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Miami Heat Justin Winslow (20) has his shot blocked by Sacramento Kings forward Willie Cauley-Stein (00) in the fourth quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) misses a shot while defended by Sacramento Kings Alec Burks in the fourth quarter.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) signs autographs following the Kings 102-96 victory.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com