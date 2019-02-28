Fresh off his Super Bowl halftime performance, Big Boi fires up Golden 1 Center crowd

Hip-hop artist Antwan “Big Boi” Patton performed at halftime at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday as part of the Sacramento Kings’ Team Up for Change summit to address social injustice.

A video above shows some of that performance.

Earlier, the Grammy-winning recording artist talked about his Big Kidz Foundation to help youth.

“I learned at a young age that it’s easier to mold a young mind than it is to try to change a broken one,” Big Boi said on stage at the daylong conference.

As Sacramento braces for a decision on the fate of the police officers who killed Stephon Clark last spring, the Sacramento Kings reached out to the black community with a renewed pledge to work for social justice. A diverse group of speakers, from Kings Chairman Vivek Ranadive to Police Chief Daniel Hahn, spoke on economic opportunity, inner-city policing and other topics.