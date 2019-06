Sacramento Kings Kings’ Marvin Bagley III embattled in rap beef with Trailblazers’ Damian Lillard June 21, 2019 06:07 PM

Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley III is embattled in a rap beef with Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard, as the two went “bar for bar,” dropping diss tracks on social media June 20 and 21, 2019.