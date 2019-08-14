Think you can play in the Kings’ organization? Put your money where your mouth is

As Stockton Kings reveal their court design, watch a time lapse video of floor being painted The Stockton Kings unveil the court design to be used during this inaugural G League season. The Stockton Kings kick off the season at home on November 2, 2018. The Sacramento Kings is the parent organization. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Stockton Kings unveil the court design to be used during this inaugural G League season. The Stockton Kings kick off the season at home on November 2, 2018. The Sacramento Kings is the parent organization.

The Kings are giving anyone with hoop dreams a chance to show what they’ve got.

Sacramento’s G League affiliate in Stockton is holding four days of open tryouts next month. If you want to take a shot, visit StocktonKings.com/TryoutRegistration to register.

All four days will be held at the Stockton Kings’ practice facility, 1 Sports Parkway, next to Sleep Train Arena.

The tryouts are $200 for one day or $300 for two days. All forms must be submitted at check-in. Fees can be paid by credit card, money order or cashier’s check written to Stockton Kings and are nonrefundable. No cash or personal checks will be accepted.

Anyone who does not register online prior to the event must pay a walk-up fee of $250.

The tryouts will be held Sept. 7-8 and 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The G League team played its first season in Stockton after 10 years as the Reno Bighorns. They reached the Western Conference playoffs this past season but were eliminated in the first round.

For more information on the tryouts, contact the team by emailing info@stocktonkings.com or by visiting StocktonKings.com.