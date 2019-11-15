Sacramento Kings
‘I heard it pop’: Kings’ De’Aaron Fox details injury, skips trip to Los Angeles
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox did not accompany the team to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Friday night after suffering a grade-3 ankle sprain earlier this week. When he met with reporters Thursday, he said he was still having trouble standing on his own and could only walk with the use of crutches or a boot.
“I can’t even walk around my house yet,” Fox said.
What happened to Fox remains a bit of a mystery. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported a teammate stepped on Fox’s foot. Fox and Kings coach Luke Walton both declined to describe exactly how it occurred. Based on various accounts, Fox was hurt while dribbling into the lane in a 5-on-5 half-court drill near the end of practice Monday.
Some initially didn’t believe the injury was serious. Wenyen Gabriel was surprised to learn Fox would likely be out for at least a month.
“It looked minor in my eyes,” Gabriel said. “We thought it was minor and then when I saw those numbers on the internet, I was like, ‘Oh, s---.’ It’s kind of shocking. I don’t know if he’s actually going to be gone that long.”
Fox doesn’t know either, but he knew he was hurt almost immediately.
“When it happened, I tried to walk and I couldn’t, so I was, like, ‘Yeah, something’s wrong,’” Fox said. “I heard it pop. It happened so quickly, no one saw anything until we watched the film and we saw what happened. Things like that happen. … I tried to walk and then I started limping. I was like, ‘I can’t walk,’ so I just hopped into the training room.”
Injury report
Kings: OUT — De’Aaron Fox (ankle), Marvin Bagley III (knee). QUESTIONABLE — Trevor Ariza (groin), Dewayne Dedmon (knee). Lakers: OUT — DeMarcus Cousins (knee), Avery Bradley (leg). PROBABLE — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle); Anthony Davis (shoulder).
Sacramento Kings upcoming schedule
Nov. 17 vs. Boston Celtics
Nov. 19 vs. Phoenix Suns
Nov. 22 at Brooklyn Nets
Nov. 24 at Washington Wizards
Nov. 25 at Boston Celtics
