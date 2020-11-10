Late-night NBA agreement sets up frenzy of activity before Kings start 2020-21 season

Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) and teammate Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) talk during their game against the Utah Jazz at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Sacramento, Calif.. hamezcua@sacbee.com

Kings general manager Monte McNair could be awfully busy in the weeks leading up to his first season in Sacramento after the NBA and National Basketball Players Association agreed in principle Monday to key dates and details for the 2020-21 season.

The NBA released a statement late Monday night announcing an agreement on the start of the season and adjustments to certain provisions in the current collective bargaining agreement affected by the coronavirus pandemic. League officials noted the agreement is subject to a vote by the NBA Board of Governors, but that is considered a formality.

The NBA and the Players Association agreed to start the season Dec. 22. The plan calls for a 72-game season in home arenas with full regular-season and broadcast schedules to be released in the coming weeks.

Free-agent negotiations can begin at 6 p.m. EST Nov. 20 — just two days after next week’s NBA Draft — with signings permitted beginning at 12:01 p.m. EST Nov. 22. ESPN reported the league’s moratorium on transactions is expected to be lifted early next week. This sets up what promises to be a flurry of offseason activity with only two weeks to shore up or reshape rosters before training camp begins Dec. 1.

The Kings hold the No. 12 pick and three second-round picks in the draft. They have personnel decisions to make regarding Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nemanja Bjelica, Kent Bazemore, Harry Giles III and Alex Len. Bogdanovic, who turned down a $51.4 million extension prior to the 2019-20 season, will be a restricted free agent. Bazemore, Giles and Len will be unrestricted free agents. Bjelica’s $7.15 million salary will become guaranteed if he is not waived before free agency begins.

Sacramento is also expected to sign De’Aaron Fox to a large contract extension before the season begins. Fox is eligible for a five-year extension worth up to $176.1 million under figures released Monday, depending on how much the salary cap increases for the 2021-22 season. The Kings can offer Fox up to 25% of the salary cap in the first year of the new deal with 8% annual raises. In a series of interviews with The Sacramento Bee last season, Fox discussed his desire to stay in Sacramento and lead the Kings back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The NBA said the salary cap will remain at $109.1 million and the luxury tax with stay at $132.6 million in 2020-21. The salary cap was previously expected to rise to $115 million before COVID-19 shutdowns contributed to huge financial losses throughout the league.

In subsequent seasons, the salary cap and luxury tax figures will increase by a minimum of 3% and a maximum of 10% over the prior season, the NBA said. This means the salary cap for 2021-22 will fall somewhere in the range of $112.4 million to $120.1 million. Luxury tax payments will be reduced in proportion to any decreases in basketball-related income.

The NBA said a new system will be used to ensure each party’s agreed-upon split of basketball-related income. If player compensation exceeds the players’ designated share in any season, necessary salary reductions beyond the standard 10% escrow would be spread across that season and potentially the following two seasons, subject to a maximum salary reduction of 20% in any season, the NBA said.