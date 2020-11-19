Source: Sacramento Kings extend offer to restricted free agent DaQuan Jeffries

Sacramento Kings’ DaQuan Jeffries (19) puts up a shot above Houston Rockets’ Danuel House Jr. (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) AP

DaQuan Jeffries made a big impression late last season in Sacramento. Now the Kings want to bring him back to see what else he can do.

Kings general manager Monte McNair extended a $1.5 million qualifying offer to Jeffries on Thursday, a league source told The Sacramento Bee, confirming a report from Jason Jones of The Athletic. The move signals the team’s desire to resign the 23-year-old restricted free agent and will allow the Kings to match any offers Jeffries receives when NBA free agency begins Friday.

Jeffries, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound small forward, appeared in 13 games for the Kings last season, averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per contest. Jeffries flashed potential during the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble, where he scored 12 points in one game and 13 points in another while showing promise as a versatile wing defender.

Jeffries signed with the Orlando Magic after going undrafted out of Tulsa in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Kings signed him to a two-way contract after Orlando waived him in October 2019.

Jeffries averaged 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 27 games for the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate. He had 44 points and nine rebounds in a game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.