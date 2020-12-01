Sacramento Kings sign second-round draft pick Robert Woodard II from Mississippi State

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, Mississippi State guard Robert Woodard II (12) looks for an open teammate during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Auburn in Starkville, Miss. Woodard was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA draft Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) AP

The Kings signed rookie second-round draft pick Robert Woodard II to a multiyear contract Tuesday as individual player workouts began at Golden 1 Center in preparation for the 2020-21 NBA season.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee Woodard received a four-year deal with $3.3 million guaranteed over the first three years, including $1.5 million this season,which is a high for second-round picks this year, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The Kings acquired Woodard, the 40th pick in the draft, from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the draft rights to No. 35 pick Xavier Tillman. Woodard, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward, averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds as a sophomore at Mississippi State last season, shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.

Individual player workouts began Tuesday, with group player workouts set to begin Dec. 6. The Kings will play four preseason games Dec. 11-19. Season openers are scheduled for Dec. 22.