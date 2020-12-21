‘Do what I’m told’: Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton sings, brings towels in rookie duties

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton got in trouble with some of his veteran teammates when he neglected to carry out one of his rookie duties before their first preseason game.

In addition to bringing a new set of playing cards on every road trip, Haliburton has been tasked with supplying each player’s locker with fresh linens. Rookie duties and pranks are a rite of passage in the NBA, but Haliburton said teammates haven’t been too tough on him yet.

“Knock on wood,” Haliburton said. “Not too much thus far. I know it’s about to pick up as the season starts, so I just do whatever I’m told. I got yelled at because I didn’t have towels and washcloths in everybody’s locker after the preseason game. I didn’t know that was a duty of mine, so now I’ve got to do that. I’ve got to make sure I’ve got brand new cards for every flight. That seems to be it right now, but I just got my car so I know they’re going to make me grab snacks and stuff for flights.”

Coach Luke Walton and teammates have praised Haliburton’s performance in training camp as the Kings prepare for Wednesday’s season opener against the Denver Nuggets. Haliburton, the No. 12 pick in November’s draft, knows he’s also being evaluated on how he performs his rookie duties.

Kings rookies who don’t perform assigned duties have paid a price in the past. In 2008, Jason Thompson failed to bring bagels three days in a row and rarely provided cream cheese. As a result, teammates filled Thompson’s new Escalade with popcorn outside the team’s old practice facility in Natomas. The culprits weren’t publicly identified, but Brad Miller, John Salmons and Spencer Hawes were seen behaving suspiciously — and eating popcorn — at the scene that day.

Tyler Honeycutt, Ben McLemore and Ray McCallum were also known victims of the popcorn prank. Nik Stauskas didn’t have a car at the time, so DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay and Reggie Evans filled his apartment with popcorn. Stauskas came home to find popcorn covering the floor and kitchen counters, in the sink, the freezer, his bed and even his shoes.

“Whatever I’m told is exactly what I’m going to do,” Haliburton said. “I figured out that if you fight it, it’s only going to get worse, so I’m just listening and doing what I’m told.”

Even if that means singing.

Haliburton and fellow rookies Robert Woodard II and Jahmi’us Ramsey had to sing happy birthday to Buddy Hield on Thursday before the Kings played their final preseason game against the Golden State Warriors. Laughter filled the locker room as Hield chided their performance throughout, calling it “hella weak” while insisting they sing louder and call him by his given name of Chavano.

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III said Haliburton has been a good sport.

“I don’t think it’s been too crazy,” Bagley said. “Ty came in the locker room and forgot to bring the towels out so we were on him about that, just teasing him about that, trying to make sure he brings the towels and washcloths out. Same stuff everybody had to do coming in. He didn’t know he had to do it, so everybody was on him. We kind of gave him a pass on it, but now the game after that he brought the towels out and he was on top of it. We’re just having fun with it. Nothing too crazy. We’re just having fun, building that chemistry on the team and getting ready to go.”