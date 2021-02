Sacramento Kings Hear De’Aaron Fox’s take on All-Star game, competing with Jayson Tatum February 04, 2021 01:07 PM

On a spectacular night from Sacramento point guard De'Aaron Fox, the Kings beat the Boston Celtics 116-111 at Golden 1 Center February 3, 2021. Fox and coach Luke Walton talk about the game. Fox gives "brutally honest" answer on All-Star game.