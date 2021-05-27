Sacramento Kings great Bobby Jackson named head coach of G League team in Stockton

Former Sacramento Kings player Bobby Jackson makes his debut appearance as analyst for Comcast SportsNet California during the Sacramento Kings opener against the Golden State Warriors at Sleep Train Arena on Wednesday, October, 29, 2014 in Sacramento. Sacramento Bee file

Bobby Jackson has already done a great deal for the Kings organization over the past two decades as a player, scout and assistant coach in Sacramento. Now, he’s taking on a new role in Stockton.

Jackson has been named head of the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the team announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to have Bobby lead our G League team and continue its development towards our future,” Kings General Manager Monte McNair said in a news release. “Bobby has been a mainstay in the Kings organization for more than two decades contributing his relentless hard work, valuable knowledge and mentorship over time.”

Stockton Kings general manager Paul Johnson also lauded the move.

“I am excited to be in lockstep with Bobby in the development of the Stockton Kings,” Johnson said. “Bobby is a consummate professional and we are looking forward to getting to work.”

Jackson, 48, is one of the most beloved figures in franchise history. He spent five seasons with the Kings at the height of their success in the early 2000s, helping them reach the Western Conference finals in 2002. He was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year with the Kings in 2003.

Jackson retired in 2009 after a 12-year playing career. He started his coaching career as an assistant with the Kings in 2011 and joined the Minnesota Timberwolves as a player development coach in 2013.

Jackson returned to the Kings in 2015 and spent three seasons as a college scout before becoming an assistant player development coach in 2018. He was promoted to assistant coach/player development coach in 2019.

Jackson was one of three members of Kings coach Luke Walton’s staff who sources identified last week as internal candidates for the G League job in Stockton. The others were Lindsey Harding and Jonah Herscu. Sources said the organization was intent on creating synergy between the coaching staffs in Sacramento and Stockton.

Harding, 36, just completed her second season with the Kings as an assistant coach/player development coach. Harding was the No. 1 pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft after starring at Duke, where she was named the 2007 Naismith College Player of the Year.

After spending nine years in the WNBA, Harding joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018-19 as the first Black female pro personnel scout. She also worked as a player development coach in Philadelphia before coming to Sacramento in 2019. Harding was recently named the first-ever head coach of the South Sudan women’s national team, which will compete in FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers this summer.

Herscu has eight years of experience as a coach, scout and video coordinator. He worked as a video coordinator for the Chicago Bulls from 2013-15 and as an assistant coach with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in 2015-16. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers as a player development assistant/advance scout in 2018 before coming to Sacramento when Walton was hired to coach the Kings in 2019.

The Stockton Kings are rebuilding their staff after suspending operations due to the coronavirus pandemic last season. McNair hired Johnson to replace Anthony McClish as Stockton’s general manager in October. The club has not had a head coach since Ty Ellis’ contract expired in 2020.