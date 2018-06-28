De'Aaron Fox to join Giles, Bagley for summer league in Sacramento

All five draft picks from the last two years are on the Kings roster for the California Classic summer league that begins Monday at Golden 1 Center.
De'Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles, Frank Mason III and rookie Marvin Bagley III are all on the team. Practice for the three days of games next week begin Friday. Assistant coach Larry Lewis will coach the team.
The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will also play in the classic.
Monday's game against the Lakers will be the first appearance in a game of any kind for Giles, who was the 20th pick in last year's draft but was held out to recover from knee injuries. It will also be Bagley's first game action. He was drafted second overall last week in the NBA draft.
Another familiar name on the roster is Elston Turner Jr. He is the son of Kings assistant coach Eltson Turner and a former prep standout at Roseville High School.
The Kings' first summer league game in Las Vegas is next Saturday against Phoenix.
Kings California Classic roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Last Team
Yrs.
5
De’Aaron Fox
G
6-3
175
Kings
1
10
Frank Mason III
G
5-11
190
Kings
1
13
Marcus Foster
G
6-3
205
Creighton
R
36
Allerik Freeman
G
6-3
200
NC State
R
18
Daxter Miles Jr.
G
6-3
200
West Virginia
R
31
Elston Turner Jr.
G
6-4
210
Texas A&M
R
25
Justin Jackson
F
6-8
210
Kings
1
19
Brandon Austin
G
6-6
185
Oregon
R
33
Cam Reynolds
G-F
6-8
225
Tulane
R
35
Marvin Bagley III
F
6-11
234
Duke
R
40
Nigel Hayes
F
6-8
255
Kings
1
32
Wenyen Gabriel
F
6-9
213
Kentucky
R
20
Harry Giles III
F
6-10
240
Kings
R
30
Zach Auguste
F
6-10
243
Panathinaikos
R
42
Devin Williams
F
6-9
255
G League
R
