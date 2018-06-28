De'Aaron Fox to join Giles, Bagley for summer league in Sacramento

All five draft picks from the last two years are on the Kings roster for the California Classic summer league that begins Monday at Golden 1 Center.

De'Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles, Frank Mason III and rookie Marvin Bagley III are all on the team. Practice for the three days of games next week begin Friday. Assistant coach Larry Lewis will coach the team.

The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will also play in the classic.





Monday's game against the Lakers will be the first appearance in a game of any kind for Giles, who was the 20th pick in last year's draft but was held out to recover from knee injuries. It will also be Bagley's first game action. He was drafted second overall last week in the NBA draft.

Another familiar name on the roster is Elston Turner Jr. He is the son of Kings assistant coach Eltson Turner and a former prep standout at Roseville High School.

The Kings' first summer league game in Las Vegas is next Saturday against Phoenix.

Kings California Classic roster

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Last Team Yrs. 5 De’Aaron Fox G 6-3 175 Kings 1 10 Frank Mason III G 5-11 190 Kings 1 13 Marcus Foster G 6-3 205 Creighton R 36 Allerik Freeman G 6-3 200 NC State R 18 Daxter Miles Jr. G 6-3 200 West Virginia R 31 Elston Turner Jr. G 6-4 210 Texas A&M R 25 Justin Jackson F 6-8 210 Kings 1 19 Brandon Austin G 6-6 185 Oregon R 33 Cam Reynolds G-F 6-8 225 Tulane R 35 Marvin Bagley III F 6-11 234 Duke R 40 Nigel Hayes F 6-8 255 Kings 1 32 Wenyen Gabriel F 6-9 213 Kentucky R 20 Harry Giles III F 6-10 240 Kings R 30 Zach Auguste F 6-10 243 Panathinaikos R 42 Devin Williams F 6-9 255 G League R