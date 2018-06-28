Kings introduce Marvin Bagley III: 'I've worked my whole life for this'

The Sacramento Kings introduce their 2018 draft pick, Marvin Bagley III on June 23, 2018 at the Golden 1 Center.
The Sacramento Kings introduce their 2018 draft pick, Marvin Bagley III on June 23, 2018 at the Golden 1 Center.
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

De'Aaron Fox to join Giles, Bagley for summer league in Sacramento

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

June 28, 2018 11:07 AM

All five draft picks from the last two years are on the Kings roster for the California Classic summer league that begins Monday at Golden 1 Center.

De'Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles, Frank Mason III and rookie Marvin Bagley III are all on the team. Practice for the three days of games next week begin Friday. Assistant coach Larry Lewis will coach the team.

The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will also play in the classic.

Monday's game against the Lakers will be the first appearance in a game of any kind for Giles, who was the 20th pick in last year's draft but was held out to recover from knee injuries. It will also be Bagley's first game action. He was drafted second overall last week in the NBA draft.

Another familiar name on the roster is Elston Turner Jr. He is the son of Kings assistant coach Eltson Turner and a former prep standout at Roseville High School.

The Kings' first summer league game in Las Vegas is next Saturday against Phoenix.

Kings California Classic roster

No.

Player

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Last Team

Yrs.

5

De’Aaron Fox

G

6-3

175

Kings

1

10

Frank Mason III

G

5-11

190

Kings

1

13

Marcus Foster

G

6-3

205

Creighton

R

36

Allerik Freeman

G

6-3

200

NC State

R

18

Daxter Miles Jr.

G

6-3

200

West Virginia

R

31

Elston Turner Jr.

G

6-4

210

Texas A&M

R

25

Justin Jackson

F

6-8

210

Kings

1

19

Brandon Austin

G

6-6

185

Oregon

R

33

Cam Reynolds

G-F

6-8

225

Tulane

R

35

Marvin Bagley III

F

6-11

234

Duke

R

40

Nigel Hayes

F

6-8

255

Kings

1

32

Wenyen Gabriel

F

6-9

213

Kentucky

R

20

Harry Giles III

F

6-10

240

Kings

R

30

Zach Auguste

F

6-10

243

Panathinaikos

R

42

Devin Williams

F

6-9

255

G League

R

