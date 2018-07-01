Five things to watch for from the Kings as NBA summer league play tips off

The Kings begin summer league Monday with the California Classic, a set of three games in Sacramento. That will be followed by a minimum of five games in Las Vegas starting Saturday.
With five players from the regular-season roster on the summer team, the games are more important to the development of the overall team leading to the regular season than they might be for other teams.
How the Kings fare the next few weeks should not be viewed as a direct comparison to how the regular season will go, but here are some things to look for from the team's key summer league players:
De'Aaron Fox pushing the pace
Fox will only play in the three games in Sacramento. When he's on the court, he has to be a blur as much as possible.
The Kings' offense was dreadful at times last season, failing to score consistently or find easy shots. One way to change that is to get out in transition, led by the speedy play of Fox.
It's time to start changing the mindset of the team and the Kings will have to be a running team as much as possible.
Justin Jackson looking for his shot
This is the time of the year for Jackson to be aggressive and establish what his approach will be in his second season. Even if Jackson's shots aren't falling this summer, he needs to look for them and take them when available.
He was often lost or left out of the offense as a rookie, but Jackson is confident he's learned a lot from last season.
Frank Mason III finishing
Mason was one of the most decorated college players in the nation as a senior at Kansas before the Kings selected him in the second round of last year's NBA draft. Mason looked comfortable a lot, but 5-foot-11 guard found trouble when he drove to the rim and tried to finish.
Mason is healthy and has to show he's more adept at finishing with a shot or finding an open teammate in those situations.
Harry Giles' all-around game
This is only summer league, but it's been more than a year since Giles was drafted and this will be his first time in any kind of NBA game after spending last season recovering from knee surgery.
Teammates have praised Giles diverse talents and athleticism, and many say passing is one of his best skills.
Giles might look rusty at times, but at some point he will have the chance to show the multiple ways he can impact a game.
The energy of Marvin Bagley III
Rookies are going to make mistakes. So there's no shame in Bagley having his fair share of miscues during the summer. What can't waver is the energy the Kings need from Bagley.
Sacramento had a lot of young players last season, but more often than not looked like the slower, less enthusiastic team. Sometimes it takes one player attacking the glass or a big man running the break for a strong finish to get his teammates going.
Bagley can do both, even as he learns the NBA game.
