DeMarcus Cousins agrees to a one-year deal with the Warriors

Former Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, a league source confirmed.
Cousin was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in February 2017 during the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. He made three All-Star teams with the Kings and was voted a starter for this season's game before suffering a torn left Achilles in January.
Cousins was averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists at the time of his injury, which cost him his first chance to play in the postseason.
The 6-foot-11, 270-pound forward-center is still recovering from the injury and is hoping to be at full strength by January at the latest. There will be no rush to get him back on the court with the Warriors, who have won three of the last four NBA championships and already have four All-Stars on the roster.
Cousins is good friends with Warriors All-Star Draymond Green. They became tight while playing for Team USA during the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Cousins has remained engaged in the local community, even after being traded. He held his basketball camp in Sacramento last year and also paid funeral expenses for Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers in March.
