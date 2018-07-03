How the Kings' Justin Jackson stood out in a California Classic loss to the Warriors

Kings forward Justin Jackson found his game Tuesday.

It wasn't enough to help Sacramento, which lost 71-54 to the Golden State Warriors in the Kings' second game of the California Classic summer league at Golden 1 Center.

While Jackson looked solid, the Kings' other frontcourt starters struggled to find their shot after solid showings during Monday's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.





Here are three takeaways from the game:

Jackson showed up all night

The second-year forward has been prone to blend in during games. That's not good because even when he's not scoring, Jackson has to be able to do things to affect the game.

Jackson was aggressive from the start Tuesday and finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting with five rebounds and an assist. His activity on defense was also noticeable.

Jackson has an opportunity to carve out a role in the regular season if he can be effective in multiple areas. The Kings are still searching for a small forward and Jackson could seize minutes with consistent play.

Bad games for the young bigs

Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles had problems on offense against the Warriors.

Bagley shot 3 of 16 and finished with seven points and seven rebounds. Giles shot 2 of 9 and had four points and three rebounds. Neither player had an assist.

Given Bagley and Giles are both in their first competitive action with the Kings, some rough moments are to be expected.

Neither seemed to allow the bad shooting nights to slow their defensive efforts or lower their energy.

Mason puts on a show

Frank Mason III had 16 points, five assists and four rebounds. He started at point guard with De'Aaron Fox (sore left Achilles) sitting out.

It was a good opportunity for Mason, given he will be the primary point guard in the Las Vegas summer league. Fox will not be on the roster.