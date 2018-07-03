Kings forward Justin Jackson passes around Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell on Tuesday during a California Classic summer league game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Kings forward Justin Jackson passes around Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell on Tuesday during a California Classic summer league game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kings forward Justin Jackson passes around Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell on Tuesday during a California Classic summer league game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

How the Kings' Justin Jackson stood out in a California Classic loss to the Warriors

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

July 03, 2018 10:07 PM

Kings forward Justin Jackson found his game Tuesday.

It wasn't enough to help Sacramento, which lost 71-54 to the Golden State Warriors in the Kings' second game of the California Classic summer league at Golden 1 Center.

While Jackson looked solid, the Kings' other frontcourt starters struggled to find their shot after solid showings during Monday's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Jackson showed up all night

The second-year forward has been prone to blend in during games. That's not good because even when he's not scoring, Jackson has to be able to do things to affect the game.

Jackson was aggressive from the start Tuesday and finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting with five rebounds and an assist. His activity on defense was also noticeable.

Jackson has an opportunity to carve out a role in the regular season if he can be effective in multiple areas. The Kings are still searching for a small forward and Jackson could seize minutes with consistent play.

Bad games for the young bigs

Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles had problems on offense against the Warriors.

Bagley shot 3 of 16 and finished with seven points and seven rebounds. Giles shot 2 of 9 and had four points and three rebounds. Neither player had an assist.

Given Bagley and Giles are both in their first competitive action with the Kings, some rough moments are to be expected.

Neither seemed to allow the bad shooting nights to slow their defensive efforts or lower their energy.

Mason puts on a show

Frank Mason III had 16 points, five assists and four rebounds. He started at point guard with De'Aaron Fox (sore left Achilles) sitting out.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

It was a good opportunity for Mason, given he will be the primary point guard in the Las Vegas summer league. Fox will not be on the roster.

  Comments  

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


More Kings news
NBA news

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops