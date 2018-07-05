The Los Angeles Lakers' Moritz Wagner, rear, and Demarcus Holland converge on Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, right, in the fourth quarter of a California Classic summer league game Monday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Why De'Aaron Fox's summer league stint will only be one game

By Jason Jones

July 05, 2018 11:49 AM

De'Aaron Fox's summer league stint is over.

The Kings' second-year guard will miss today's finale of the California Classic against Miami with left Achilles stiffness. He missed Tuesday's game against Golden State with left Achilles soreness.

Fox was only slated to play in the the three California Classic summer league games in Sacramento and is not on the roster for summer league games in Las Vegas.

Fox had 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in Monday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Zach Auguste is questionable with a sprained right ankle.

