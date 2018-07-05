Why De'Aaron Fox's summer league stint will only be one game

De'Aaron Fox's summer league stint is over.

The Kings' second-year guard will miss today's finale of the California Classic against Miami with left Achilles stiffness. He missed Tuesday's game against Golden State with left Achilles soreness.

Fox was only slated to play in the the three California Classic summer league games in Sacramento and is not on the roster for summer league games in Las Vegas.

Fox had 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in Monday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Zach Auguste is questionable with a sprained right ankle.