Why Bagley shouldn't worry you, and other takeaways from the Kings' California Classic

The Kings finished the inaugural California Classic with an 86-76 loss to the Miami Heat at Golden 1 Center.

Justin Jackson led the Kings with 26 points. Harry Giles added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Sacramento will begin its Las Vegas summer league schedule Saturday against Phoenix.

Here are three takeaways from the Classic:

Jackson's aggression must be maintained

Jackson, the second-year forward out of North Carolina, put together another solid scoring effort with back-to-back 20-point games.

With De'Aaron Fox (left Achilles stiffness) sitting out a second game, there were more chances for Jackson to be featured on offense.

Fox isn't on the roster for Las Vegas, so there's no reason for Jackson to become passive. He must remain engaged on offense while looking to rebound and be a factor on defense.

Rookie struggles

Marvin Bagley III had a nice debut during Monday's win over the Los Angels Lakers but found life tougher in his next two games. Bagley missed both his field goals and finished with one point and three rebounds in 29 minutes Thursday.

One difference was his following opponents, Golden State on Tuesday and Miami, had at least one big with NBA experience.





There's no need to be worried.

It was the rookie's first action against NBA competition. The time in Las Vegas will be good for him as he prepares for his first NBA training camp.

Mason is looking out for everyone else first

Frank Mason III will handle point guard duties in Las Vegas. He spent the Classic focused on being a distributor, which will be important to establish the players around him.

Mason had three points, five rebounds and five assists against the Heat.