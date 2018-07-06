Kings to sign Zach LaVine to offer sheet, source says, after athletic guard reached out

The Kings plan to sign Chicago restricted free agent guard Zach LaVine a four-year, $78 million offer sheet Friday, a league source said.
The Bulls would have 48 hours to match the offer to retain LaVine.
LaVine had reached out to the Kings and visited with the front office Thursday. LaVine, who tore his left ACL in February 2017, also met with team doctors who said his knee is in good shape.
LaVine averaged 16.7 points in 24 games with the Chicago Bulls last season. He was acquired by Chicago in a 2017 draft-day trade from Minnesota.
"I'm disappointed that I had to get an offer sheet from another team," LaVine told The Undefeated. "But Sacramento stepped up and made a strong impression. It appears that Sacramento wants me more than Chicago."
The Chicago Tribune reported earlier Friday the Bulls were negotiating a multi-year deal in the $18 million per year range with LaVine.
LaVine, 23, was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by Minnesota. The Kings like his youth, athleticism and how he fits with their young core.
LaVine, however, is a shooting guard and does not address the Kings' desire to add a small forward. The Kings still like Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who were the team's primary shooting guards last season.
But the Kings are also looking to upgrade their talent, and LaVine would do that. He was averaging 18.9 points for the Timberwolves before the knee injury ended his third season.
LaVine is one of the most athletic guards in the NBA, and the Kings could use more of that on their roster as they desire to improve on offense and defense.
LaVine is a two-time NBA slam dunk champion with career averages of 14.0 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He spent one season at UCLA before declaring for the NBA draft.
