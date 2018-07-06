Los Angeles Lakers guard Tyler Ennis, left, guards Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Chicago.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Tyler Ennis, left, guards Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Chicago. Matt Marton AP file
Los Angeles Lakers guard Tyler Ennis, left, guards Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Chicago. Matt Marton AP file
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

Kings to sign Zach LaVine to offer sheet, source says, after athletic guard reached out

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

July 06, 2018 05:00 PM

The Kings plan to sign Chicago restricted free agent guard Zach LaVine a four-year, $78 million offer sheet Friday, a league source said.

The Bulls would have 48 hours to match the offer to retain LaVine.

LaVine had reached out to the Kings and visited with the front office Thursday. LaVine, who tore his left ACL in February 2017, also met with team doctors who said his knee is in good shape.

LaVine averaged 16.7 points in 24 games with the Chicago Bulls last season. He was acquired by Chicago in a 2017 draft-day trade from Minnesota.

"I'm disappointed that I had to get an offer sheet from another team," LaVine told The Undefeated. "But Sacramento stepped up and made a strong impression. It appears that Sacramento wants me more than Chicago."

The Chicago Tribune reported earlier Friday the Bulls were negotiating a multi-year deal in the $18 million per year range with LaVine.

LaVine, 23, was the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by Minnesota. The Kings like his youth, athleticism and how he fits with their young core.

LaVine, however, is a shooting guard and does not address the Kings' desire to add a small forward. The Kings still like Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who were the team's primary shooting guards last season.

But the Kings are also looking to upgrade their talent, and LaVine would do that. He was averaging 18.9 points for the Timberwolves before the knee injury ended his third season.

LaVine is one of the most athletic guards in the NBA, and the Kings could use more of that on their roster as they desire to improve on offense and defense.

LaVine is a two-time NBA slam dunk champion with career averages of 14.0 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He spent one season at UCLA before declaring for the NBA draft.

  Comments  

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


More Kings news
NBA news

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops