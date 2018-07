The Kings have waived forward Nigel Hayes, who had a non-guaranteed contract for this coming season.

Hayes was waived to create enough room under the salary cap to sign restricted free agent Zach LaVine to a four-year, $78 million offer sheet. The Chicago Bulls plan to match the offer sheet to retain LaVine.

Hayes was signed March 31 and averaged 3.6 points in five games. He is expected to remain on Sacramento's summer league team.

