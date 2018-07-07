Tyler Honeycutt's career: Drafted by Kings, a dunk champ in Turkey, and a EuroCup title

After Tyler Honeycutt was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday morning following a police standoff in Los Angeles, it shook up his former basketball peers.

"I can't believe I'm hearing this," tweeted Kings guard Garrett Temple, who played with him on the Reno Bighorns, the Kings development team.

The 27-year-old's NBA career was brief.

Sacramento selected Honeycutt in the second round (35th overall) in the 2011 NBA draft after two seasons at UCLA. He was one of three draft picks that included first-rounder Jimmer Fredette and the last pick in the draft, future All-Star Isaiah Thomas.

The Kings under general manager Geoff Petrie liked Honeycutt's length at 6-foot-8 and potential to affect the game in multiple ways after he averaged 12.8 points and also led the Pacific-10 Conference in blocked shots (2.1 per game) as a sophomore at UCLA.

He never became that player in Sacramento.

Honeycutt only appeared in 24 games over two seasons with the Kings due to injuries and spending time with the Bighorns.

He was traded to Houston along with Thomas Robinson and Francisco Garcia in exchange for Patrick Patterson, Cole Aldrich and Toney Douglas on Feb. 20, 2013. The Rockets cut Honeycutt in March.

Honeycutt would go on to play in Israel, Russia and Turkey. In 2015, Honeycutt was part of the Khimki team in Russia that won the EuroCup.

After playing Turkey, where he won the Turkish Basketball Super League Slam Dunk Contest championship, Honeycutt returned to Khimki last season.

He averaged 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season for Khimki.