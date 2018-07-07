Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shakes hands with summer league head coach Larry Lewis during the Kings game against the Miami Heat on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
How key is De'Aaron Fox? The Kings' performance without him might be telling

By Jason Jones

July 07, 2018 06:44 PM

LAS VEGAS

The Kings haven't been the same on offense since their first summer league game. They've now dropped three straight after losing Saturday to the Phoenix Suns, 71-61, in their Las Vegas opener at Thomas & Mack Center.

Harry Giles led the Kings with 17 points.

Here are three takeaways:

The Kings need a spark

De'Aaron Fox played in the first summer league game and was their best player. He hasn't played since, and the Kings have struggled with their speed and pace.

Frank Mason III has tried to focus on playmaking and hasn't been a factor scoring. He has eight total points in his last two games after scoring in double figures in his first two. He had five assists Saturday.

It wasn't pretty, but Jackson did the right thing

Justin Jackson had a bad shooting performance, going 3 of 11. But he must remain aggressive. He's better off missing a lot of shots than drifting and not giving the defense anything to focus on.

Jackson scored 20-plus in his previous two games. He had eight points Saturday.

Top picks square off

Phoenix featured Deandre Ayton, the first-overall pick in last month's NBA draft. He had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Marvin Bagley III, the second-overall pick by the Kings, finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

