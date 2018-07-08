Kings guard Frank Mason III passes around Los Angeles Clippers defenders during a summer league game Sunday in Las Vegas. Mason had six assists in the Kings' 88-78 loss.
Kings guard Frank Mason III passes around Los Angeles Clippers defenders during a summer league game Sunday in Las Vegas. Mason had six assists in the Kings' 88-78 loss. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings guard Frank Mason III passes around Los Angeles Clippers defenders during a summer league game Sunday in Las Vegas. Mason had six assists in the Kings' 88-78 loss. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings Blog

Kings Blog

Jason Jones, Sacramento Kings beat writer

Kings Blog

The Kings are losing summer league games, but Justin Jackson remains hot on offense

By Jason Jones

jejones@sacbee.com

July 08, 2018 10:04 PM

LAS VEGAS

With Marvin Bagley III awaiting the results of an MRI on his right hip flexor/groin and Harry Giles only playing 14 minutes, the Kings fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 88-78 Sunday night at Cox Pavilion in summer league play.

Giles was given the second half off because Sunday was the Kings' fifth game in seven days and the team wanted to see how some of their other big men would play. He had eight points and four rebounds in the first half.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday's game:

Jackson's play is becoming his norm

Jackson finished with a game-high 28 points, the third time in four games he's scored at least 20. His play is one of the most positive developments of summer league for the Kings.

Jackson isn't settling on offense, he's staying active and attacking.

The pace has picked up

After a couple slow offensive performances where scoring was a struggle, the Kings played at a pace similar to what they want to see from their full roster in the regular season.

The team had been slow to get into its offensive sets in recent games.

More offense from the point

Frank Mason III had 12 points and six assists in leading the offense. Without Bagley and Giles in the second half, there are more opportunities for him to be a scorer.

  Comments  

About This Blog


Jason Jones, who joined The Sacramento Bee in 2002, has covered the Kings since 2008. Jones, a UC Berkeley graduate, also has covered high school sports, the Oakland Raiders and the Sacramento Monarchs for The Bee. Contact him at jejones@sacbee.com. Twitter: @mr_jasonjones

Kings News


Sign up to receive email alerts for news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings and the new arena.

Key Links


More Kings news
NBA news

More Kings


Sactown Royalty
Kings Fans
Official Kings site
USA Today: Hoops Hype
ESPN Trade Machine
Inside Hoops