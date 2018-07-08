The Kings are losing summer league games, but Justin Jackson remains hot on offense

With Marvin Bagley III awaiting the results of an MRI on his right hip flexor/groin and Harry Giles only playing 14 minutes, the Kings fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 88-78 Sunday night at Cox Pavilion in summer league play.
Giles was given the second half off because Sunday was the Kings' fifth game in seven days and the team wanted to see how some of their other big men would play. He had eight points and four rebounds in the first half.
Here are three takeaways from Sunday's game:
Jackson's play is becoming his norm
Jackson finished with a game-high 28 points, the third time in four games he's scored at least 20. His play is one of the most positive developments of summer league for the Kings.
Jackson isn't settling on offense, he's staying active and attacking.
The pace has picked up
After a couple slow offensive performances where scoring was a struggle, the Kings played at a pace similar to what they want to see from their full roster in the regular season.
The team had been slow to get into its offensive sets in recent games.
More offense from the point
Frank Mason III had 12 points and six assists in leading the offense. Without Bagley and Giles in the second half, there are more opportunities for him to be a scorer.
