The race for the Kings' two-way contracts and camp invites is heating up

The Kings earned their first win of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, 94-80 over the Memphis Grizzlies, to enter tournament play with a 1-2 record. Sacramento faces the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Justin Jackson led the Kings with 20 points. Frank Mason III and Harry Giles each had a double-double – Mason with 10 points and 12 assists and Giles with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Here are three takeaways from the game:
Nonroster standouts
Forwards Zach Auguste (13 points) and Anthony Brown (11 points) and guard Matt Jones (15 points) were among the Kings not on the regular-season roster who were key to the win.
With rookie Marvin Bagley III out the rest of summer league with a bruised pelvic bone, there are more chances for the likes of Auguste and Wenyen Gabriel to play.
Players are competing for an invitation to training camp or a two-way deal with the Kings or another team. The Kings used their two two-way contracts on players from summer league last year: Jack Cooley, who is now with the Phoenix Suns, and JaKarr Sampson.
Mason the playmaker
Mason must be given some credit for how much better the Kings' offense has looked in their last two games. He has prioritized setting up his teammates.
Mason entered Tuesday averaging 5.5 assists in two games in Las Vegas; he exceeded his average by halftime.
A full workload
Giles was given the second half of Sunday's game off after playing five games in seven nights.
He missed his first four shots Tuesday but finished 5 of 11 from the field. Giles showed off some of his interior scoring moves, facing up and backing down opponents.
