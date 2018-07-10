Harry Giles isn't trying to act like Kevin Garnett. He just can't help it, he says

Kevin Garnett's intensity and propensity for running his mouth on the court were trademarks of his NBA career that includes one MVP award and an NBA championship.

It's as if Garnett did not have an off switch on the court.

That's a lot like Harry Giles, who hasn't stopped talking since summer league began last week in Sacramento. Giles had 11 points and 12 rebounds in a 94-80 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Thomas & Mack Center.

Giles smiled when Garnett was mentioned after Tuesday's game.

"I love KG's game," Giles said. "... It's crazy how I'm not out there trying to act like him; I'm just really being me. But it's crazy I end up being like him in a way."

A high school coach called Giles "Big Ticket," which is Garnett's nickname, and Giles embraced it.

"I've got the big ticket in my IG (Instagram) name (bigticket_hg). I loved him growing up," Giles said. "Just the way he played, it's just something that just grabbed you from the TV screen. Just his intensity, the way he goes out and competes and has fun, you can tell he's out there living in the moment. He's somebody you always wanted to watch, especially in his prime days, those days in the KG 'Big Ticket' days."

Giles picked up a technical foul on Tuesday for a shove of Memphis guard Brandon Goodwin in the second quarter.





Don't try to convince Giles he should relax just because these are summer league games.

"Little guys always want to play with the guys too," Giles said. "He bucked up to me a little bit, but me, I can't let that happen that easy. I've got to show him I'm here too, that's it."

Giles' fiery ways have been who he is for as long as he can remember. It's the only way he knows how to play, and his competitive nature stays with him away from the court.

"I just always always wanted to be the best," Giles said. "Ever since I was a kid, I don't care if we were trying to see who could spit the farthest or throw their gum the farthest, I want to win every time and be the best at it, that's just me. That's why I can't play video games either, my intensity is too much."





Giles was told some would call Garnett's intensity a bit "crazy."

"You've got to have a little bit of crazy to play in the NBA," he said.



